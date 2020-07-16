Bobby Edward Lee, Jr.RinconBobby Edward Lee, Jr., 38, entered into Eternal Rest on July 13, 2020 after his life was taken from him.Bobby was born in Savannah and raised in Effingham County.Bobby loved life and had many friends. He was a sensitive man with a huge heart who adored his baby girl, Skylar. Bobby also loved animals, reading, and he enjoyed sports. Bobby always had an optimistic attitude and he was very protective of his family.Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Edward Lee, and hisgrandfather, James "Pee-Paw" Roy Bates.Bobby is survived by his daughter, Skylar Adell Wright; mother, Myra Lee Pope; stepfather, Joe Pope (Tina); sisters, Shaunda Lee Clark (Ray) and Andrea McKeever (Andrew); uncles, Billy Bates, Jimmy Bates (Missy), and Larry Sapp (Brenda); aunts, Vicky Lee and Tina Canuet; nieces and nephews, Austin Clark (Lexie), Raymond Jack Clark, Natalie, Evelyn, and Asher McKeever; as well as many cousins and close friends.Funeral Services will be held Sunday, July 19th at 1:30 at Redeemer Baptist Church in Rincon, GA.Graveside Service for immediate family will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.Floral arrangements will be coordinated by Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 912-754-6421 prior to Sunday. Remembrances may also be made to Trenda Brown's Lucky Day Pet Rescue: Paypal.me/luckydayrescueSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at