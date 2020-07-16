1/1
Bobby Edward Lee Jr.
Bobby Edward Lee, Jr.
Rincon
Bobby Edward Lee, Jr., 38, entered into Eternal Rest on July 13, 2020 after his life was taken from him.
Bobby was born in Savannah and raised in Effingham County.
Bobby loved life and had many friends. He was a sensitive man with a huge heart who adored his baby girl, Skylar. Bobby also loved animals, reading, and he enjoyed sports. Bobby always had an optimistic attitude and he was very protective of his family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Edward Lee, and his
grandfather, James "Pee-Paw" Roy Bates.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Skylar Adell Wright; mother, Myra Lee Pope; stepfather, Joe Pope (Tina); sisters, Shaunda Lee Clark (Ray) and Andrea McKeever (Andrew); uncles, Billy Bates, Jimmy Bates (Missy), and Larry Sapp (Brenda); aunts, Vicky Lee and Tina Canuet; nieces and nephews, Austin Clark (Lexie), Raymond Jack Clark, Natalie, Evelyn, and Asher McKeever; as well as many cousins and close friends.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, July 19th at 1:30 at Redeemer Baptist Church in Rincon, GA.
Graveside Service for immediate family will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Floral arrangements will be coordinated by Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 912-754-6421 prior to Sunday. Remembrances may also be made to Trenda Brown's Lucky Day Pet Rescue: Paypal.me/luckydayrescue
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Redeemer Baptist Church
JUL
19
Graveside service
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
