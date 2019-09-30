|
Bobby Eugene Gradick
Savannah, GA
Bobby Eugene Gradick, 74, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Candler Hospital. He was born November 8, 1944 in Sylvania, GA to the late Jesse Kirkland Gradick and Ethel Brower Gradick. Bobby was an active member of Wilmington Island United Methodist Church and retired from CSX Railroad after 30 years of service, and was a United States Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife Mary Whalen Gradick of Savannah, two sons, Christopher Gradick of Charleston, SC and Stephen Gradick of Savannah. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kayla, Samantha, and Talor, two great-grandchildren, Katharine and River, one brother, Roy Gradick and his wife Lillian of Statesboro, GA, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wilmington Island United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019