Bobby F. Purifoy
Bobby F. Purifoy
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Bobby F. Purifoy, 90, of Bloomingdale Georgia passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Pruitt Health - Seaside in Port Wenthworth.
A native of Mississippi, he was the son of the late Linfield Purifoy and Tinae Lea Purifoy. Bob was a member of the Savannah Holy Church of God and was a retired Journeyman Plumber for Hutson Pluming Company.
He was preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Jeanette Powell Purifoy.
Survivors include children, Dennis and Beth Purifoy, Steve Purifoy, Cyndi and Bill Wise and Renee and David Steedley, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Private Graveside Service will be help at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
