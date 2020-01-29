|
|
Bobby Jean Coppage
Guyton
Bobby Jean Coppage, 83, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
The Manassas, GA native was a Baptist and owner of "Aunt Tinkies" Antique Store.
Survivors include her husband, George Edward Coppage; children, Ronald E. Coppage (Terri) and Sandra Hahnemann (Bob); grandchildren, Jessica Sellers, Melissa Persandi, and Matthew Hahnemann; 2 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary A. "Tinkie" Porter; brother, Henry "Ken" Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 10 -11 am Friday, January 31, 2020 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Friday, January 31, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Clyo.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
January 30, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020