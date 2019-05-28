|
Bobby Ray Kitchens, 76, Tybee Island, GA and southern California, passed away on May 25, 2019. Born in Inglewood, CA, he loved racing anything with a motor, cars, boats and motorcycles. He loved country and old time rock and roll music. He had a pilots and captains license and was a 17 year member of the Tybee Island Marine Rescue Squadron (MRS) and served as Skipper for a year. He loved life and spending it with his wife of 38 years Elaina. He was preceded in death by father James and sons Jimmy and Jerry. He is survived by wife Elaina, mother Virgie, 3 children, Bobby, Debbie and Michelle, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 28, 2019