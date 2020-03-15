|
|
Bobby Ray Morris
Pembroke, GA
Mr. Bobby Ray Morris, 87, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Mr. Morris was born in Soperton, GA on July 4, 1932 to the late Claude and Eva Darsey Morris. He served our country honorable in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. As a small child, he started collecting arrowheads and Indian artifacts that led into a life long hobby. Over the years, his collection grew and he became a well-known archaeologist through the University of South Carolina. He loved life, people, cats, reading and especially his family. His other hobbies included collecting vintage bottles, metal detecting and collecting coins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Rita Conner Morris; grandson, Craig Allen Martin; daughter, Carole "Hookie" Morris and two brothers, David "JayBird" Morris and Jimmy Morris.
Survivors include his daughter, Diane "Doodle" Morris; two sisters, Miriam "Monkey" Brown and Loraine Sanford; brother, James "Bubba" Davis; three grandchildren, Michael Roberts, Derick Martin and his wife Jacey, Celina Lamont and her husband Christian; six great grandchildren, Dylan Roberts, Bentley Martin, Celeste Hadel, Bailey Hadel, CJ Lamont and Carson Lamont; three great-great grandchildren, Sophia Hadel, Emma Hadel, and Sadie Mae Hadel and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bobby Ray Morris.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020