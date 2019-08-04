|
|
Mrs. Savannah - Bonnie Sue Hutchinson Bonnie Sue Hutchinson, 75, died on August 1, 2019, peacefully, after a long battle with cancer. She died, surrounded by family and friends. Bonnie was the wife of Thomas Koffolt. Bonnie was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 16, 1944. She graduated from James Madison University in 1966. She had a very full life, having lived in Texas, Washington State, Nebraska, Florida, and making Savannah, Georgia her final home in 1995.
Bonnie retired from the St. Joseph's/Candler Health Care System, after working as a Diabetes Educator for 20 years. One of Bonnie's favorite things to do was to attend Sunday services in the Chapel at St. Joseph's Hospital, which is where she worked for many happy years. Following her retirement, Bonnie volunteered at Hardeeville Elementary in Jasper County, South Carolina. "Miss Bonnie" touched the lives and hearts of many children. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Thomas Koffolt. Bonnie will also be greatly missed by her siblings, Sherry Williams of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Gail Holland of Indian Land, South Carolina, Michael Gutzler, of Tampa, Florida, and Merry Kopelove, of Evergreen, Colorado. She is also survived by Tom's daughters, Kim Koffolt of St. Paul, Minnesota and Kari McDonough, of Mansfield, Massachusetts. Bonnie was known as the BEST AUNT by all her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly!! Flo and Beau her "cat children" were there to love and protect her to the end of her life.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on August 7th at Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on August 8th at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, on Middleground Road, Savannah, Georgia. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family is requesting donations to The and to The Love Volunteers, Skidaway Island Methodist Church. Please sign our on-line Guest Book at www.foxandweeks.com. Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 4, 2019