Savannah - Boris I. Pichkhadze Boris I. Pichkhadze, 72, died Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Boris is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Pichkhadze.
Survived by his wife Matilda Shkirenko, children Maya and David Pichkhadze, mother Luba Pichkhadze and his sister Irene and her husband Samuel Charukhchan.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
Remembrances may be made to: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
Remembrances may be made to: - Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 2, 2019