Savannah
Brad Harvill, born Bradford Harris Harvill in Warner Robins, GA on April 4, 1939, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. Brad was the son of the late William and Lillie Whitaker Harvill. He was predeceased by his brothers, William, Samuel, and Douglas Harvill. He is survived by sisters, Betty Ann Cushman and Willie Kay Wilkerson and several nieces and nephews. Brad worked in the dry-cleaning business most of his life. In the early 90's Brad moved to Savannah and managed Ardsley Park Cleaners. Brad will be missed by his Ardsley Park Cleaners family and his caregivers for the last two years at Savannah Square. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
