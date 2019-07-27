|
Rincon - Brandon Dewayne Smith Brandon Dewayne Smith, 34, died Friday, July 19, 2019 from a sudden illness.
The Effingham County native was a hard working roofer who loved riding dirt bikes and had a passion for cooking. He was a very positive and optimistic person who loved everyone and had no enemies. He loved hanging out with his friends and had the biggest heart! He was looking forward to being a dad for the first time with Summer Kicklighter. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Francis Smith.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Angela Grizzard Cardiel and Antonio Cardiel; his father, Craig Earl Smith; his grandfather, John Earl Smith; brother, Josh Smith; sister, Alexis Smith; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Double Heads Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421 Savannah Morning News July 27, 2019
