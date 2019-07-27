Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Double Heads Baptist Church Cemetery
Sylvania, GA
Brandon Dewayne Smith

Brandon Dewayne Smith Obituary
Rincon - Brandon Dewayne Smith Brandon Dewayne Smith, 34, died Friday, July 19, 2019 from a sudden illness.

The Effingham County native was a hard working roofer who loved riding dirt bikes and had a passion for cooking. He was a very positive and optimistic person who loved everyone and had no enemies. He loved hanging out with his friends and had the biggest heart! He was looking forward to being a dad for the first time with Summer Kicklighter. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Francis Smith.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Angela Grizzard Cardiel and Antonio Cardiel; his father, Craig Earl Smith; his grandfather, John Earl Smith; brother, Josh Smith; sister, Alexis Smith; and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Double Heads Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylvania.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421 Savannah Morning News July 27, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 27, 2019
