Brandon Matthew

Brandon MatthewRichmond Hill, GeorgiaBrandon "Danny" Matthew, 20 died September 10, 2020 in Pasco County, Florida. He attended Richmond Hill Schools and Georgia Cyber Academy and was a member of the National Honor Society.Brandon was a member of the Order of the Eagle of the Boy Scouts of America and had been a member of Troop 400. He achieved his Eagle rank upon completion of a project at Richmond Hill Church of Christ where he was a member. He achieved the rank of Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do.He loved people and even from a young age, had never met a stranger. He was a faithful and loyal friend with a big heart. He lived with passion and loved unconditionally.Brandon is survived by his parents Don and Mary; his sister Nicole and two nephews. He leaves his grandparents, Jim and Judy Garen and Gene and Sue Matthew. He is also survived by a large extended family and many friends..Savannah Morning News9/27/2020