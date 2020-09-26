1/1
Brandon Matthew
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Brandon "Danny" Matthew, 20 died September 10, 2020 in Pasco County, Florida. He attended Richmond Hill Schools and Georgia Cyber Academy and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Brandon was a member of the Order of the Eagle of the Boy Scouts of America and had been a member of Troop 400. He achieved his Eagle rank upon completion of a project at Richmond Hill Church of Christ where he was a member. He achieved the rank of Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do.
He loved people and even from a young age, had never met a stranger. He was a faithful and loyal friend with a big heart. He lived with passion and loved unconditionally.
Brandon is survived by his parents Don and Mary; his sister Nicole and two nephews. He leaves his grandparents, Jim and Judy Garen and Gene and Sue Matthew. He is also survived by a large extended family and many friends..
Savannah Morning News
9/27/2020
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
