Mr. Brantford Mincey
Savannah, GA
Adams announces the passing of Mr. Brantford Mincey, 71, who transitioned on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Order flowers & Sign the guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Savannah, GA
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.