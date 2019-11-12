|
Brenda Ann (Flood) Robinson
Savannah, GA
Brenda Robinson daughter of the late Revadell Flood and Roosevelt Flood was born on June 23, 1958, at Harlem Hospital in New York City. She departed this life on October 18, 2019, from Memorial Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia.
Brenda grew up in Spanish Harlem during her earlier years, she went to Primary school in Manhattan and graduated in 1976 from Julia Richmond High School. Brenda moved to Savannah, Georgia in 1984 with her husband Edgar V. Robinson. Her life in Savannah was filled with love and adventure.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Revadell Harrison Flood and her sister, Cynthia Flood. Those left to cherish her loving memories are her husband of over 37 years, Edgar V. Robinson, of Savannah; sons, Maurice (Diana) Robinson, of Locust Grove, Andrew (Brittany) Robinson, of Pooler; step-daughter, Tinishia Soña Robinson; step-son, Tyrone Keith (Shaniece) Robinson; grandchildren, Angelina Sandoval Robinson, Diana Junior Sandoval Robinson, Xavier Orion Robinson; sister, Carol V. (Thomas) Flood Helm, of Newburgh, NY; nephew, Toussaint Helm; nieces, Kaila Helm and Zakiya Helm; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 16 at 3:00 PM at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home West Chatham Chapel. A memorial service will begin at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. In place of flowers please make donations to in Brenda's name to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html.
