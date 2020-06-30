Brenda Brinson CollinsSavannah, GeorgiaBrenda Brinson Collins, 73, passed away June 29, 2020. Brenda was born in Savannah, GA July 19, 1946 to the late Alex R. and Mary (Benton) Brinson. She attended Herschel V. Jenkins High School and was a 51 year member of Beta Sigma Phi. Ms. Collins was a secretary for 12 years with Jimmy Morris LLC. She enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress. She was an avid reader. She was affectionately known as Nana B to her grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Tiffany Ringle (Rick) and Stephany Clark (Edwin); sons, William Craig Hewitt (Jennifer Lynn) and Christopher Michael Hewitt; a brother, Patrick Brinson (Denise); and five grandchildren, Cobey Ringle, Zoey Ringle, Millie Hewitt, Bailey Clark, and Bryce Clark. Visitation will be held Thursday July 2 from 11- 11:30am with a service to follow at 11:30am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with Father Patrick O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.Savannah Morning News7/1/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at