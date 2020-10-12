Brenda Cloud McIntire
Savannah
Brenda Cloud McIntire passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 with her son by her side in the wonderful care of Candler Hospital.
Affectionately known as "Mrs. B" to her friends and family, the Savannah native was a talented artist and painter. She spent her working years in the maritime industry, raising her family, selling real estate, and at Local Union188 until her retirement in 2010.
Mrs. McIntire is preceded in death by her father Roy W. Cloud; mother, Louise H. Cloud, and her brothers, Ray B. Cloud and Lyndon L. Cloud. She is survived by her son, James W. McIntire III (Lianna), her Aunt Teresa C. Mills, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog "Doc".
The family will be holding a private graveside ceremony.
In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to The March of Dimes.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries