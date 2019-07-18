|
Guyton - Brenda Gayle Edwards Reece Brenda Gayle Edwards Reece, 68, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 23, 1950 in Savannah, GA to Charles and Mary Wilson Edwards whom preceded her.
She was a graduate of Groves High School and Surry Community College. She worked in the airline industry for 35 years, retiring from American Airlines in December 2018. She volunteered for community projects and fed the homeless.
She was an avid horsewoman, who competed for years. She loved her family, friends, horses, God, and her best times were at the beach.
Survivors include her son, James D. Money, Jr.; brother, Carl Edwards (Dorothy); grandchildren, Jordan, James Trey, Raghan, and Brittin Money; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pineora Baptist Church.
Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brenda's name to Pineora Baptist Church, 131 Elkins Street, Guyton, GA 31312.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 Savannah Morning News July 18, 2019
