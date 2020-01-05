|
|
Brenda Hensley Spencer
Savannah
Brenda Hensley Spencer passed away on January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Jay Spencer, Jr., her son Jay Spencer III, her daughter Jennifer Spencer Rivera and son in law, David Rivera. Two sisters, Jacqueline Hensley Edwards and Frances Hensley and her spouse Jim Okey also survive. Brenda was born in Morganton, North Carolina and loved the place where she grew up and always thought of it as home.
Brenda was an educator and lifelong student, earning degrees from Appalachian State University, the University of Tennessee, and a doctorate in reading education from Oakland University. Teaching young people to read and love literature was a passion and lifelong dedication. She retired as a full professor of Elementary and Bi-Lingual Education from California State University, Fullerton where she taught future teachers. Through them her influence continues on as a legacy to her.
She was a voracious reader, often times reading two or three books at the same time and sharing them with friends and family. Brenda was open minded and accepting of people of different backgrounds. She attended Asbury United Methodist Church which shared her values.
Brenda was active in her community through Friends of the Coastal Gardens, The One Hundred Children's Fund, and Girls on the Run.
She loved her family and home on the marshes of Savannah. Brenda supported local restaurants, stores, music events, and performances. She was an avid participant at the Savannah Music and Film festivals. Brenda also loved traveling the world, learning about people and places with her favorite travel companion and spouse Jay.
Brenda stayed in touch with friends from her childhood in North Carolina and all the others she made over the years as she and her family moved from North Carolina to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, California and finally returning to Georgia in retirement.
Brenda is preceded in death by her mother and father, Glenn Hallyburton Hensley and Jack M. Hensley both of Morganton, N.C. and her beloved golden retrievers Journey and Cali.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Mayo Clinic (www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org) or Hospice Savannah (www.hospicesavannah.org).
Services will be private.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
01-06-2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020