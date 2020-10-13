Brenda Joyce Goodwin OrthSavannah, GABrenda Joyce Goodwin Orth born February 07, 1961 went home to be with the lord on October 10th 2020 after a brief illness.Her smile was infectious and she loved with her whole heart. She was a caregiver for many years. Most recently she was a homeschool teacher for her very special nephew Maddox who was her daily joy. She is survived by her parents Bobby and Shirley Dixon of Savannah GA, Charlie and Katherine Goodwin of Beaufort, NC, her children Christoper (Jennifer) Watson of San Antonio, TX, Joshua Knepper of Port St. Lucie, FL and Jonathan Orth of Phoenix, AZ, her grandchildren Abigail and Zachary Watson and Caleb Knepper. She is also survived by her sisters Debbie (David) Sheley of Guyton, GA, Dee Messenger of Savannah, GA, Heather (Chad) Lingle of Stephensville, TX, Rhonda (Clarence Wayne) Mason of Beaufort, NC, and Tracey Woods of Savannah, GA, her brothers Joshua (Lauren) Cahoon of Beaufort, NC and Jeff (Jillian) Goodwin of Miami, FL, her best friend Jonathan "Skip" Orth of Florence, KY, her close nieces & their children Laura (Joseph) Fordham of Savannah, GA (Maddox and Madison) and Sara Woods of Killeen, TX (Zander and Jaidan) as well as many other nieces, nephews, beloved family members and friends.A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hogdson Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at