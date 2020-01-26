|
Brenda Rogers
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Brenda Rogers, 76, of Pooler, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Savannah to the late William H. & Georgia Syfert Lucas. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Rogers. She worked many years as a Bookkeeper and was a member of the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church. She was a Bagpiper, enjoyed sewing, cooking, and will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, Mema and friend. Survivors include her husband, Donald W. Rogers; sons, Michael Rogers (Patty), Kevin Rogers and Ronald Rogers (Rachel); grandchildren, Pamela Rogers, Amanda Rogers and Anna Allen; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Kay Rought, and a brother. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church, 201 Turnberry Street, Port Wentworth, GA 31407.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
