Savannah, GA
Mr. Brian D. Carter, age 60, of Savannah, passed away June ??, 2020. Brian was a skilled master carpenter and painter who enjoyed fishing and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol D. Carter and Juanita Brewton Carter, and his step-mother, Barbara F. Carter. He is survived by his sister, Caryn Reeves, of Savannah; brother, Bruce (Dorothy) Carter, of Goose Creek, SC; step-sister, Donna (Ron) Nichols, of Savannah; step-brother, Willie (Shelly) Fields, of Savannah; one niece, six nephews, several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.The family will receive friends Saturday, June 13, 2:00 – 3:30 PM at the funeral home. Thomas C. Strickland and Sons, West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
