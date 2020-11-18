Brian L. MillhoffSavannah, GABrian Luis Millhoff, 72 passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020 in Savannah GA. He was born on 5/17/1948 in Clayton, NM to the late William C. Millhoff and Marry Ann Jordan.In 2013 Brian returned from the University of Guam after many years as an educator. He was a vibrant member of the Bahai Faith and strived to spread the teachings of Bahá?u'lláh most his life.Brian is preceded in death by his bride Kathleen Knudsen Millhoff, his father William C. Millhoff, mother Mary Ann Jordan and brothers Steve and Jeff Jordan.Brian is survived by his two daughters Krishna Millhoff (Alisa Cunningham -spouse) and Rivka Millhoff (Pablo B. Reinundo - spouse); three grandchildren Jakob, Rylie and Azul. Also surviving are Brian's siblings Doug, Tom and Nancy.A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1 pm in Bonaventure Cemetery. All who knew Brian and/or Kathy are welcome to attend.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at