Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Brian Lee Solis
Tampa, FL
Brian Lee Solis passed away peacefully on his 42nd birthday at Tampa General Hospital surrounded by his family.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on February 2, 1978, he was the son of Ronald and Carol Solis and brother of Peter and Faye, his twin sister. He grew up and lived most of his adult life in Savannah, Georgia graduating from Hershel V. Jenkins High School in 1996. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as an Aviation Electrician's Mate (AE) stationed in Jacksonville, Florida.
Known affectionately as "Uncle Buck" to those he loved and who loved him dearly, he will always be remembered for his legendary sense of humor and ardent love of music. His selfless desire to help his family and friends in any way he could was a demonstration of just how loving and generous he was. His departure from this world is leaving behind many broken hearts.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Peter and Anna Solis; and maternal grandparents, George and Mary Schulte.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Carol; brother, Peter and sister-in-law, Wimberly; sister, Faye and brother-in-law, Gary; nephews, Edward and Harrison; and niece, Alexandra.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made in memory of Brian Solis to the University of South Florida's Morsani College of Medicine, Internal Medicine Resident Education Fund (#250032). https://giving.usf.edu/online/gift/f/250032/.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
