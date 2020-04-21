|
Brian Livingston Hinds
Lawrenceville, GA
Brian Livingston Hinds, age 64 of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Brian is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson Hinds; seven children, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Marshall K. Hinds, MD (Debbie) of Richmond Hill, GA and John S. Hinds (Victoria) of Rock Hill, SC. A private service and burial is planned for immediate family only, with a Memorial Celebration to be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Clan Anderson Society at Clan Anderson Society, Ltd.; 3734 Hunting Ridge Dr. Lilburn, GA 30047-2510 or to The Georgia Appalachian Trail Club at https://georgia-atclub.org/make-a-donation. Tom Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, GA has the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
April 22, 2020
