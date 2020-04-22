|
Lawrenceville - Brian Livingston Hinds Brian Livingston Hinds, age 64 of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Brian is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson Hinds; seven children, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Marshall K. Hinds, MD (Debbie) of Richmond Hill, GA and John S. Hinds (Victoria) of Rock Hill, SC. A private service and burial is planned for immediate family only, with a Memorial Celebration to be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Clan Anderson Society at Clan Anderson Society, Ltd.; 3734 Hunting Ridge Dr. Lilburn, GA 30047-2510 or to The Georgia Appalachian Trail Club at https://georgia-atclub.org/make-a-donation. Tom Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, GA has the arrangements. Savannah Morning News April 22, 2020
