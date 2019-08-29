Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Lake Mayer Church of Christ
Brion Lynn Hunt


1951 - 2019
Brion Lynn Hunt Obituary
Savannah - Brion Lynn Hunt Brion Lynn Hunt, of Savannah, passed away at his home on August 26, 2019. He was born in Ithaca, NY on March 31, 1951. He joined the Army January 30, 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Gulfstream after 26 years.

He enjoyed serving the Lord, spending time with his family, playing guitar, flying, boating, fishing, and riding his Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Marsha L. Hunt, daughters Misty (Geoffrey) Wilson, Kimberly (Jonathan) Roy, Christina Hunt, and son Brion (Amara) Hunt, nine grandchildren, Billy, Nathan, Autumn, Noah, Carson, Tyler, Abby, Emily, Brice, brother Donnie (Linda) Hunt, and sister Nancy (Vince) Kotmel; and a large extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at Lake Mayer Church of Christ at 6 pm, on Friday, August 30, 2019 with the Reverend Gene Clay officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: or to the Chapter 8 Savannah Morning News August 29, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 29, 2019
Inform family & friends of Brion's passing.
