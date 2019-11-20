|
Brittany Trowell Hesling
St. Mary's, GA
St. Mary's – Brittany Trowell Hesling, 31, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in an auto accident, which claimed the lives of her husband, Chris and son, Jack.
The Effingham County native was a Pre-K teacher at Kings Bay Naval Base and a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Effingham County High School where she was the Prom Queen. She also graduated from Armstrong Atlantic University, where she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, was a para-pro at Guyton Elementary and taught at Strawberry Plains Elementary. She also taught dance at Coastal Performing Arts. Brittany was an incredible mother, teacher, wife, daughter, and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Hesling, parents, Randy & Debbie Trowell; brothers, Scott and Matt Trowell; grandmother, Flarleen Young; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 1-2:45 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Memorial Service: 3 pm Saturday, November, 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Remembrances: For Maggie's welfare, www.gofundme.com search for in memory of Chris Brittany and Jack.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
November 21, 2019
