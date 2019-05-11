|
|
Bruce Charles Greenspan, 72, of Savannah, Georgia, died Thursday evening, May 9, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Born in Belmar, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Dr. Sid Greenspan and the late Sadie Belzer Greenspan. Bruce was of the Jewish faith. He served in the National Guard Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. Bruce attended and played basketball at Long Island University. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and boating.
Survivors include his life partner of 27 years, Helen Pashales; one daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Slemons and her husband, Shawn, of Decatur, Georgia; one son, Steven Greenspan and his wife, Alison, of Sandy Springs, Georgia; five grandchildren, Sam and Ben Greenspan and Brady, Bayla and Harper Slemons; two brothers, Marty Greenspan of Charleston, South Carolina and Arthur Greenspan of Brick, New Jersey, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 9 o'clock Sunday morning at the graveside, Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
Remembrances: The Humane Society for Greater Savannah - 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406-3922.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 11, 2019