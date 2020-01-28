|
Bruce Lloyd Jernigan III (USCG, Ret.)
Pooler
Bruce Lloyd Jernigan III, 70, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center. He was born in Savannah, son of Bruce L. Jernigan Jr. and Frances Goodman. Bruce graduated from Groves High School where he was enrolled in the ROTC program. He entered the Georgia National Guard after graduation and later entered the United States Navy serving during Vietnam. After the Navy tour, he joined the United States Coast Guard as a Boatswain Mate and ultimately attended Hospital Corpsman School and retired after 20 years as a Corpsman. In 1992, he joined Great Dane Trailers serving as their First Aid and Safety Coordinator where he remained until the plant closed in 2009.
Bruce loved life. He had an exuberant personality, a zest for life, loved and cherished every minute with his family, had a deep affection for animals and of course, he never met a stranger. He was without a doubt the most enthusiastic sports fanatic you would ever meet. Any sports, it didn't matter, however, the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech were his favorites. Then there is Super Bowl Sunday, every year he would entertain the same friends with great food, conversation and card games. Bruce had a fun side as well. Each Christmas Eve he would dress up to entertain family and friends as a Georgia Tech Santa, Elvis Santa or maybe Santa's Helper.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Margaret M. "Peggy" Jernigan; children, Wesley (Allison), Bruce IV and Beth; brother, Dave Jernigan and several nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vaughn Jernigan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Remembrances: , P.O. Box 14254, Savannah, GA 31416 or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
