Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Bryant Norris Coats


1940 - 2020
Bryant Norris Coats Obituary
Bryant Norris Coats
Guyton
Bryant Norris Coats, 79, passed away February 25, 2020 at Ogeechee Hospice.
The Chatham County native retired from EMD Chemicals after over 30 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved cars and was a member of the Mopar club, volunteered at the Treutlen House, loved fishing and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Dickerson Coats; and son, Bryant Roy Coats.
Survivors include his son, Larry Lee Coats; granddaughter, Christina Chiariello (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Alex and Cora; sister, Janelle Olsen of Phoenix, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 noon Monday in the chapel followed by funeral services at 12 noon.
Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
