Buddy Sapp
Buddy Sapp
Tybee Island
Buddy Sapp, 79, of Tybee Island, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Garnett, SC to the late William C. Sapp, Sr. & Stella Ellis Sapp. He was the Founder/CEO of Sapp's Wrecker Service. He was the "Life of the Party" and enjoyed Tybee, dancing, Nascar, and watching the Braves.
Survivors include three children, Darel Sapp (Ashley), Jason Sapp, and Staci Matthews (George); grandchildren, Dustin Horton (Ayla), Bailey Thornton (Sam), Brooke Sapp (A.J.), Brett Sapp, Bryson Sapp, and Briggs Sapp; great-grandchildren, Hayward Horton and Shaw Thornton; brother, J.P. Sapp (Joyce), and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, October 30th from 4 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The funeral will be on Monday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/29/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
