|
|
Savannah - Burton Rodney Howell Burton Rodney Howell, age 85, of Savannah passed away on September 6th in Augusta. He was born June 26, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Harold and Margaret (Burton) Howell.
Following graduation from Shawnee Mission, he attended the University of Kansas receiving his Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 1957.
After serving in the United States Navy, he was employed by a private architectural firm, later entering government service with Housing & Urban Development. In 1984, he transferred to Savannah with the Corps of Engineers where he worked until he retired in 1999.
His love of sailing was demonstrated through local and national volunteer work. He was a certified senior judge for US Sailing and served on the Judges Committee as Administrative Judge for the Southeast. He served as Commodore for South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association, board member of the Savannah Sailing Center, on the sailing committee of The Savannah Yacht Club, and the board of Geechee Sailing Club.
In later years, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Currently a member of the United Methodist Church on Wilmington Island, he was actively involved in the churches where he lived throughout his life.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Judith Howell; his daughter Carol Amorosi and son-in-law David Amorosi of Gebenbach, Germany, and daughter Nancy Skidmore and son-in-law Robert Skidmore of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren: Megan Baker and husband, Patrick, and great-grandson, Huxley, of Vass, NC, and Ian Amorosi and wife, Claire, of Whitley Bay, England.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Remembrances in his honor may be made to the Organ Fund at the United Methodist Church, Wilmington Island or the . Savannah Morning News September 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 12, 2019