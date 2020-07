Mrs. Davis I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of your Husband Mr. Davis, our heart and prayers are with you during this time, Mr. Davis was always so polite when he came to our office, it was truly a pleasure to have known him for so many years... He will be missed by so many. May your heart be filled with all the loving memories that you and your family shared together through all the years.

Terry Harley (Ga. Ear, Nose & Throat, Asst to Dr. J. Robert Logan))

Friend