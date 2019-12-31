Home

Savannah
Charles Alan Longwater, 77, of Savannah, Georgia, died Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, at Candler Hospital.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Harry Longwater and the late Ilabelle Cohen Longwater. Alan was of the Jewish faith. He served in the Georgia Air National Guard. Alan was an electrical engineer for NASA and later retired after 16 years as an electrical engineer for the City of Savannah. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a locksmith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Ruth Ellen Longwater.
Survivors include two nephews, Stephen Longwater and his wife, Etta, and Paul Longwater and his wife, Marcia, and two great-nieces, Jaimee Bonin and Shannon Bonin.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
Remembrances: Safe Shelter – Post Office Box 61119, Savannah, Georgia 31420.
Please share your thoughts about Alan and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
