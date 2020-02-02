|
Calvin Davis Palmer Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Calvin (Cal, Bubba) Palmer of Savannah, entered eternal rest on his 82nd birthday, February 1, 2020, following an extended illness. He was under the care of his loving wife, Wanda Melton, and Hospice Savannah. Originally from Pittsville, MD, Calvin was a graduate of Pocomoke High School and served in the United States Air Force. He was one of the founding employees at Grumman's Gulfstream Savannah Site for over 20 years, and later built and owned Kibbie's Dock Restaurant near Sandfly, Savannah. He was a successful real estate investor with rental properties across Savannah and Tybee Island at various times. He also owned Bubba's Paint Company for over 20 years until fully retiring in 2016 at 78 years old. Cal enjoyed boating and fishing throughout his life, and even hand-built a 32' fishing boat, the "Mary B." He was a local deep-sea fisherman, winning Angler of the Year at the Savannah Yacht Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin D. Palmer, Sr. (Kibbie), and Mary Engel Palmer. Survivors include wife, Wanda M. Melton; sons, Brian (Paula) Palmer and Kirk (Danielle) Palmer of Savannah; daughter, Suzanne (Mike) Forsyth of Cumming, GA; sisters, Loretta (Frank) Frame of Chambersburg, PA and Barbara (Bob) Koontz of Fuitland, MD; brother, Bruce (Pat) Palmer of Salisbury, MD; grandchildren, Billy (Jennifer) Crain, Melinda Palmer, Rebecca and Madeline Forsyth; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Abby Crain; stepdaughters, Lisa M. Mavromichalis of Savannah and Bonnie M. Simon of Massillon, OH; several step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Baker McCullough Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Donations in Calvin's memory may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190 Savannah, GA 31416.
