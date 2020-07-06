1/
Calvin J. "Dutch" Desmoreau
Calvin J. "Dutch" Desmoreau
Savannah, Georgia
Calvin James "Dutch" Desormeau, age 92, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home in Savannah.
Dutch was born in Rochester, New York on December 14, 1927.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ruby, and daughter, Susan. Dutch was raised in foster homes from ages 3 to 16. He then joined the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II. Dutch is survived by the love of his life, Alice; sons, Michael, Tony and Harold; and daughter Annette; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dutch said "When this world thinks it has given me all I can handle and I've had my last sip of lemonade, I want to be cremated because I won't need this body anymore. I will be going home to be with Jesus."
Services will be private. Contributions should be made to the Bethesda Home for Boys.
Savannah Morning News
07/07/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
