Candace E. Spivey

Candace E. Spivey Obituary
Savannah - Candace E. Spivey Candace E. Spivey, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born August 11, 1946 in Newnan, GA and lived most of her life in Savannah. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Candace was a Certified Gemologist and also a member of the Doll Artisan Guild, and an antique dealer.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Spivey of Savannah, her aunt, Giny Ghirardelli of California, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Savannah Morning News July 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 12, 2019
