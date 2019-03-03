|
|
Candace Marie Pratt Pair after a brave battle with lung cancer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 28, 2019 at the age of 56.
Born Mar. 28, 1962 in Newport News, Virginia, she is survived by her beloved husband Robert Louis Pair Jr., daughters Kristin Gabrielle Pair and Amber Katelynn Pair Tobin, and brother George Robert Pratt III, (Cheryl).She is also survived by her in-laws William M. Love (Nancy), brothers and sisters in-law, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her parents George R Pratt Jr. and Anita L Buckman Pratt, and her
grandmothers Katherine Buckman Messenger and Myrtle Pratt Varney.
She was a graduate of Windsor Forrest High School and Armstrong State College
where she received a degree in Dental Hygiene. She worked for Richard Taylor DMD in Rincon Ga. Was previously employed at Morrison Dental, and also did temporary and fill-in work for multiple dentists in Savannah/Pooler.
She was a long time congregant and Sunday school teacher of St. John's Church (Anglican) in Savannah, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, and the .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 3, 2019