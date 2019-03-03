Home

POWERED BY

Services
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Resources
More Obituaries for Candace Pair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candace Marie Pratt Pair


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Candace Marie Pratt Pair Obituary
Candace Marie Pratt Pair after a brave battle with lung cancer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 28, 2019 at the age of 56.

Born Mar. 28, 1962 in Newport News, Virginia, she is survived by her beloved husband Robert Louis Pair Jr., daughters Kristin Gabrielle Pair and Amber Katelynn Pair Tobin, and brother George Robert Pratt III, (Cheryl).She is also survived by her in-laws William M. Love (Nancy), brothers and sisters in-law, and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents George R Pratt Jr. and Anita L Buckman Pratt, and her

grandmothers Katherine Buckman Messenger and Myrtle Pratt Varney.

She was a graduate of Windsor Forrest High School and Armstrong State College

where she received a degree in Dental Hygiene. She worked for Richard Taylor DMD in Rincon Ga. Was previously employed at Morrison Dental, and also did temporary and fill-in work for multiple dentists in Savannah/Pooler.

She was a long time congregant and Sunday school teacher of St. John's Church (Anglican) in Savannah, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, and the .

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now