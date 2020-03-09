Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Carey W. Horne Jr. Obituary
Carey W. Horne, Jr.
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Carey W. Horne, Jr., 84, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late Carey W. Horne, Sr. & Eliza Jane Bowen Horne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Blanche C. Horne. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Savannah Plastics. He will be remembered as a "Jack of all Trades" and he attended Westside Christian Church. Survivors include his step-children, Sondra Sikes (John), Tommy Greenway (Brenda) and Kathleen Davis; 2 granddaughters; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/10/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
