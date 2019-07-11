Services Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 4605 E Highway 80 Savannah , GA 31410 (912) 898-0900 Resources More Obituaries for Carl Poythress Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl C. Poythress Jr.

1934 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Colonel Savannah - Carl C. Poythress, Jr. Col. Carl C. Poythress, Jr., 84, died Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born August 5, 1934 in Newington, Ga. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian F. Poythress, his oldest daughter, Sandra Poythress Harvey and his parents, Carl C. Poythress and Beatrice Proctor Poythress. He graduated from Screven County High School, Sylvania, Ga. on June 1952. There he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track. He was also elected Vice President of his class as well as being voted "Mr. Screven County High School" his senior year. Carl graduated from The Citadel, Charleston, S.C. June 1956 with a BS degree in Pre-med and a commission in the USAF. While at The Citadel, he lettered in baseball, sang in the Citadel Choir and was a member of the elite drill team, The Summerall Guards.



He entered the Air Force at Lackland AFB, Texas in Sept. 1956 and completed navigation training at Harlington AFB, Texas in Sept. 1957. It was there he met his wife, Vivian F. DeLaFuente. They were married 2 Nov. 1957 in the Base Chapel at Charleston AFB, S.C. His first operational assignment was with the 17th Air Transport Squadron, Charleston AFB, S.C. flying the C-54G and later the C-124C aircraft. While at Charleston, he was temporarily assigned to the 2nd MATS Air Transport Squadron (PROV), Chateauroux AB, France and flew several missions to the Republic of Congo during the Congo crisis in August of 1960. He was released from active duty in Nov. 1960 and moved to Savannah, Ga., where he worked for Ayrest Laboratories as a pharmaceutical representative. In May 1962, he joined the 165 TAG, GaANG as an Air Technician (Navigation Training Instructor). While in the 165th, he held several positions such as squadron Chief Navigator, Group Standardization Navigator and Squadron Scheduling Officer. He was a Master Navigator with over 9800 flying hours. While in the 165th, he flew many cargo missions to various bases through the world, including military bases in South Vietnam during the Vietnam War.



In July 1974, he was assigned as Commander of The ANG Combat Readiness Training Center, (then The Permanent Field Training Site). During his tour as Commander, many improvements were made to the CRTC including the reopening and upgrading of The Townsend Bombing Range, as well as, the installation of the air to air combat training system. He retired 31 October 1992, with over 34 year's military service. At that time, he was promoted to Brigadier General in The Georgia National Guard. He received many military awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was very active in several military and civilian organizations. He was President of The National Guard Association of Georgia, President of The Sav. Association of Flying Air National Guardsmen, a member of The Kiwanis Club of Savannah, as well as, a member of The Savannah Sport Fishing Club. He was also one of the five founding members of The Ga. National Guard Insurance Trust and also a founding member of The Saint David's Society of Savannah. In addition, he was a member of the MOWW, the MOAA, the American Legion and The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.



One of his favorite organizations and the one that he participated in the most was The Coast Guard Auxiliary. He served in most of the staff positions of the Savannah Flotilla 10-02 including Flotilla Commander. He spent many hours on the water in his boat performing safety patrols and SAR missions for the USCG. Fishing, boating and golf were his main hobbies in retirement. He was a member of The Wilmington Club and very much enjoyed playing in the golf blitz on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week. He also loved cruising in his boat with his wife, Vivian. Nearly every year, they would travel in their boat to St. Augustine, Fl. for several days as well as taking weekend trips to Hilton Head and Beaufort, S.C. They also cruised to The Bahamas and Key West, Fl. Carl was an active member of St. Francis Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry, the building committee, and the long-range planning committee. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Garcia, and her husband Angel, and his grandson, Angel, III. The visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Parrish Hall of St. Francis of the Island's Episcopal Church followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in the church. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to St. Francis of the Islands Episcopal Church, 590 Walthour Road, Savannah, Ga., 31410 or The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, S.C. 29409. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Savannah Morning News July 11, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 11, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries