Reverend Savannah - Carl Edmund Bentz Reverend Carl Edmund Bentz, age 84, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital, in Savannah, Georgia.
Carl graduated from William Penn Senior High School and from Duke University with a degree in Political Science in 1956. At Duke University, he was president of his senior class and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He also attended Dickinson Law School before going into the U.S. Army and he graduated from Gettysburg Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1962 to become a Lutheran Minister. He then completed a Masters of Sacred Theology (S.T.M.) at The Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1978. He served churches in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and in Boalsburg, Emigsville, and York, Pennsylvania. While living in Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina, Carl was the first Pastor of Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church in Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Carl married Isabel Fair (Hembree) Bentz on June 27, 1959 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He enjoyed many cruises with his wife Fair and travels to Germany, Italy, Hawaii and throughout the United States. Carl was an active member of the Lions Club International and a member of the Lutheran Men's Club of York. He enjoyed fellowship with the Lutheran Ministers and Spouses' Club and he enjoyed going to the Hawk Gunning Club and Viking Athletic Association in York, Pennsylvania.
Carl was preceded in death by his father, Lester W. Bentz, Sr.; his mother, Kathryn M. Brown; his brother, Lester W. Bentz, Jr. of York, Pennsylvania; and his sister, Ethel Mae (Bentz) Judd, Shelbyville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Fair; their three children, Paul J. Bentz of York, Pennsylvania, Stephen M. Bentz and his wife, Danielle Heaps Bentz of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and Margaret K. Staley, York, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren, Hannah and Abigail Bentz, Zoe and Ellie Bentz, and Joseph and Jessica Staley. He said the day before his passing that he is proud of all of his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow the service. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you contribute to () or a .
Savannah Morning News August 4, 2019
