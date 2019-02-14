|
Carl Homer Arndt Jr passed with peace and grace in his home on February 11, 2019.
Carl was born at Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, California in 1930. Born into a military family, he moved many times and graduated from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America earning 21 merit badges.
Carl Joined the United States Army in 1948. Shortly after the outbreak of the Korean War, Carl was one of the first soldiers sent into South Korea. He was involved in six major United Nations campaigns and was awarded the Bronze Star with "V" device for valorous actions in July 1951. He was an early member of the newly formed 10th Special Forces Group in Germany. In 1967, Carl deployed to the Republic of Vietnam to a Tropo Site, Monkey Mountain Facility, overlooking Da Nang harbor. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and retired in November 1968.
Carl used the skills he learned in the Army to give back to the local communities as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a certified scuba diver, and small plane pilot.
Carl worked in electronics and communications for the next 25 years with EG&G, MCI and Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah.
Carl retired to his home, on a small plot of land, outside of Savannah. Not wanting to be bored in retirement, he began raising goats and eventually became the man you could go to for goats.
He was a member of the Coastal Georgia Archeology Society (CGAS) and a member of the Bloomingdale Historical Society.
Carl was a past Canal Master of the Savannah-Ogeechee Canal Museum and Nature Center.
Carl was elected Vice-President of the Bethel Cemetery Association in 2008 and remained in that position until his passing.
Carl is survived by his wife, Elizabeth 'Chica' Arndt; twin brothers Tony and Tim Waldron; three sons, Arthur Paul Arndt, Michael Charles Arndt and Steven Larry Arndt; five grandchildren, Miles Kendrick Arndt, Lucas Bartell Arndt, Heather Marie Bartel, David Christopher Arndt, and Shelby Christine Arndt; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Russell Arndt, Kenley Nicole Arndt, Cadance Samantha Bartel, Nathaniel Albert Bartel and Oliver Eric Bartel, his step-son, Charles Elmer Sr. and wife Julie Elmer, their two children, Charles Elmer Jr and Grace Elmer; and step-daughter Eva Joseph, son Stephen and husband Karl Joseph.
The graveside funeral and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th at Bethel Cemetery on Little Neck Road.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019