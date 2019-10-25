|
Carl J. Schlogl, U. S. Navy (Ret.) Savannah Chief Petty Officer Carl Joseph Schlogl, United States Navy (Ret.), 87, of Savannah, Georgia and widower of Alberta Louise Knoche. Schlogl, died Thursday morning, October 24, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late Carl Edward Schlogl and the late Anne Charleville Schlogl Grunert. Carl was a communicant at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He retired after 20 years of service in the United States Navy. Carl later worked for the Florida Marine Patrol in Key West and then the Chatham County Sheriff's Department Detention Center. He was a member of Nippon Lodge No. 9, F. & A. M. and the Alee Shrine Temple. Carl was an avid fisherman and a member of Forest City Gun Club. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed making Bluebird houses and later seeing the birds hatch. In addition to his wife of 61 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Schlogl. Surviving are his daughter, Carla Nesbitt (Raymond) of Thunderbolt; his granddaughter, Meredith Nesbitt Atwood (James) of Sudbury, Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren, James IV and Stella Rae Atwood of Sudbury, Massachusetts; his lady friend, Beverly Thompson of Claxton; one sister, Joyce Wells (Jim); two brothers, Edward Schlogl (Joanie) and Richard Schlogl (Rimma), and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock Sunday at Gamble Funeral Service, 410 Stephenson Avenue. The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning at mausoleum, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, conducted by the Reverend Francis C. Higgins. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517 or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #671 – Post Office Box 60358, Savannah, Georgia 31420-0358.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 25, 2019