Carla Ladonne Bradshaw Eubank
Rincon, GA
Carla Ladonne Bradshaw Eubank, 51, passed away November 22, 2020 at Effingham Hospital.
Born in Alton, Illinois, Carla called South Carolina her home and was formerly employed at Fort Jackson. She was a proud supporter of the U.S.O. and had a special place in her heart for homeless veterans, for whom she proudly participated in fundraisers. Carla loved gardening and flowers, as well as other arts and crafts, such as cross stitching. She enjoyed watching the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football team. An avid reader and learner, you could find her sitting in her backyard with a book in hand, particularly a romance novel. She was a true animal lover and bestowed her love on her animals Peanut, Tootsie, Hope, and Izzy. Carla put her heart, soul, and love into everything, particularly her family and, most especially, her sons, of whom she was enormously proud.
Carla is survived by her beloved husband, Tom Eubank of Rincon; her adored sons, Ryan Alexander Bryant, Alfred Stephen Bryant, and Adam Joseph Bryant of Rincon; her loving parents, Robert and Cecelia Bradshaw of West Columbia, SC; siblings Christine Charlton (Scott) of West Columbia, SC, Catherine Taylor (Matt) of West Columbia, SC, Robert Bradshaw, Jr. of West Columbia, SC, Richard Bradshaw (Rashele) of Woodstock, GA, and Caryn Little (Todd Pumphrey) of Lexington, SC; and 13 nieces and nephews, and 2 great nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home, 2460 Hwy. 21 S., Rincon, GA 31326.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at any given time.
Memorials may be made to the U.S.O. at www.uso.org
, or Wreaths Across America, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 912-754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries