Carlos Roberto Hernandez Sr.
Carlos Roberto Hernandez, Sr.
Savannah, GA
Carlos Roberto Hernandez, 65, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1955 in Manhattan, New York to the late Ernesto and Edna Hernandez. Mr. Carlos Hernandez was selected for Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) and Initial Entry Rotary Wing School (IERW) at Fort Rucker Alabama. Upon graduation Mr. Hernandez was assigned as a UH-1 helicopter pilot flying medical evacuation
missions. He completed various flying assignments in Hawaii, Liberia, and Alaska. His last military assignment was in Iraq where he served as Chief Helicopter Repair Technician supporting critical Medevac mission in a combat war zone. He was a recipient of several awards to include Global War on Terrorism, Iraq Campaign, USA Aviation Badge. Mr. Hernandez worked for ServAir supporting Aviation Special Operations and also for Gulfstream Aviation. He was an avid golfer as well as a member of a local shooting club competing throughout the state of Georgia. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, listening to music as well as playing congas. Carlos attended the Seed Church in Savannah.
Carlos had an open and outgoing personality fostering enduring relationships making friends with everyone he met and adopted father to many. He was also an honorary brother and uncle to many.
He is survived by his wife, Maritsa F. Hernandez of Savannah, two sons, Carlos R. Hernandez, Jr., and Antonio Hernandez, both of Savannah, one daughter, Jessica Marie Hernandez of New Hampshire, four brothers, Rudy, Ricardo, Wally, and Eddie Hernandez, one sister, Rebecca Hernandez, one grandchild Paola Nunez, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Disable American Veterans (DAV) or Cancer Research.
Condolences may also be expressed at foxandweeks.com
Livestreaming of the service can be viewed by logging onto: https://vimeo.com/453659875, password is Family.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
