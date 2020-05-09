|
Carlton Donald Hinely
Port Wentworth, GA
Mr. Carlton Donald Hinely, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late Theo H. & Myra Hammock Hinely. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth where he had served as a Deacon and had taught Sunday School. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 41 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, S. Jean Hinely; children, Karen Harper, Dewayne Hinely and Eric Hinely (Cindy); four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12th at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
