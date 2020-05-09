Home

West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Burial
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery
1336 Dean Forest Road
Garden City, GA
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery
1336 Dean Forest Road
Garden City, GA
Carlton Donald Hinely Obituary
Carlton Donald Hinely
Port Wentworth, GA
Mr. Carlton Donald Hinely, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late Theo H. & Myra Hammock Hinely. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth where he had served as a Deacon and had taught Sunday School. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 41 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, S. Jean Hinely; children, Karen Harper, Dewayne Hinely and Eric Hinely (Cindy); four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12th at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
05/10/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
