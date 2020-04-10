|
|
Carmen Banks Neiman
Skidaway Island
Carmen Banks Neiman, 94, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pruitt Health. Surviving are her daughter, Sarah Neiman of Savannah and son, Eugene Neiman III (Cynthia) of San Francisco, CA; two sisters, Ofelia Cintron and Miriam Acosta and granddaughter, Dr. Alexandra Neiman. Entombment will be in Green Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
