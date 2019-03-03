|
Carol Culin, born on October 26, 1930 in Joliet, Illinois, passed away recently at age 88 in Pleasanton, California.
Carol was raised in the small town of Peotone, Illinois, attended Stephens College & Northwestern University and eventually returned for a Masters degree in Counseling Psychology at Ball State University. After marrying Walter Culin, they spent many years raising a family in Muncie, Indiana and Burr Ridge, Illinois, before retiring on Skidaway Island outside of Savannah, Georgia. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Walter; two daughters, Suzanne and Cathy; a son, Rob; daughter-in-law, Caroline, son-in-law, Jack; a brother, David; and 7 grandchildren.
Carol was active throughout her life in many philanthropic organizations including community organizations, museums, symphony, the local hospital; member in the PEO society and Delta Gamma sorority, and served as an Elder at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.
Despite these engagements, Carol is best remembered by her children and grandchildren as a woman who loved being around babies (anybody's babies), loved the mountains, and was always the last person on the dance floor.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Jeff Garrison, on Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, Georgia.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 3, 2019