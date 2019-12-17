|
Carol DeBrand Tuttle July 2, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2019
Savannah, GA
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Carol is survived by husband Eddie; daughter, Teri; son, Mark (Kim); grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter.
Celebration of Life Mass will be held 1:30PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Whitfield, Ave., and Montgomery Crossroads.
Donation to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
