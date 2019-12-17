Home

Carol DeBrand Tuttle

Carol DeBrand Tuttle Obituary
Carol DeBrand Tuttle July 2, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2019
Savannah, GA
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Carol is survived by husband Eddie; daughter, Teri; son, Mark (Kim); grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter.
Celebration of Life Mass will be held 1:30PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Whitfield, Ave., and Montgomery Crossroads.
Donation to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
Savannah Morning News
December 18, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
