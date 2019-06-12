Carol Dyan (Brannen) Waldhour (68), made her transition on June 9, 2019. She left this life in her sleep at home with her family which is how she would have wanted it had she been given a choice. She was born in Jesup, GA & attended high school there before going on to trade school to become a cosmetologist. She worked in that career most of her life until she had to take an early retirement due to a back injury. She married Donald W. Waldhour on 7-7-77 & remained married until his death in 2014. She was also proceeded in death by both of her parents, Collice & Opal Brannen.



Survived by her daughters April Welcome (Damion) & Donna Waldhour-Austin (Harry), her granddaughter Brittany "Candi" Elijah (Faruq), her grandson Harry E. Austin III (Tre), her siblings; Colleen Ivey, C.F. "Bubba" Brannen, and Kathy Drury. Her lifelong best friend Mary Faye Mullis, her friend Karyn Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and other lifelong friends to which she stayed in contact with.



Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday June 15, with visitation one hour prior at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA. Published in Savannah Morning News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary