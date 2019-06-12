Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Waldhour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Dyan Waldhour

Obituary Condolences

Carol Dyan Waldhour Obituary
Carol Dyan (Brannen) Waldhour (68), made her transition on June 9, 2019. She left this life in her sleep at home with her family which is how she would have wanted it had she been given a choice. She was born in Jesup, GA & attended high school there before going on to trade school to become a cosmetologist. She worked in that career most of her life until she had to take an early retirement due to a back injury. She married Donald W. Waldhour on 7-7-77 & remained married until his death in 2014. She was also proceeded in death by both of her parents, Collice & Opal Brannen.

Survived by her daughters April Welcome (Damion) & Donna Waldhour-Austin (Harry), her granddaughter Brittany "Candi" Elijah (Faruq), her grandson Harry E. Austin III (Tre), her siblings; Colleen Ivey, C.F. "Bubba" Brannen, and Kathy Drury. Her lifelong best friend Mary Faye Mullis, her friend Karyn Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and other lifelong friends to which she stayed in contact with.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday June 15, with visitation one hour prior at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now