|
|
Carol Mader
Savannah, GA
Carol Knippler Mader
May 21, 1930 – May 28, 2020
Carol Knippler Mader, 90, of Savannah, GA and Old Town, ME journeyed home to heaven on May 28, 2020. She was born and grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and worked in National City Bank. She met the love of her life, Sheldon G. Mader, at a young adult church fellowship, and they were married in 1954. They had a wonderful life together until Sheldon passed away in May of 2004.
Carol left the workforce when she had her daughters, Nancy and Alison. She was a very dedicated and loving mother. She was involved with leading girl scouts and other activities. Carol was always an active Presbyterian and sang in the church choir when the girls were young. When the girls were older, she became involved in other community services such as organizing Meals on Wheels for 19 years while living in Darien, CT.
In 1984, Carol and Shelly bought a summer home on Pushaw Lake, in Old Town, Maine, They loved vacationing and sailing together. Carol enjoyed regular visits to the Old Town Public Library, planting in the garden, and playing with her "best boy" grandson.
Carol and Shelly retired to The Landings in Savannah in 1994. They settled in and became involved with their new community. They were dedicated members of the Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church and served in various capacities. Sunday School and Circle were pleasures for her. Carol cherished the fellowship she had with her much loved PEO sisters. She spent her final years at the Marshes of Skidaway Island, where she developed many close friendships with the residents and staff.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Dudley Knippler, and her brother, Little Dudley. Carol was loved by and is survived by her sister Lynne Knippler of Great River, NY; Nancy Bousquet and her husband Jean Pierre (JP) of Peachtree Corners, GA; Alison Chapman and her husband Steve, and their son Max of Old Town, Maine.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 28 to May 29, 2020